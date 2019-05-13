

London police have been called to the scene of a possible stabbing in the area of Oxford Road and Highbury Avenue.

Emergency officials were called to 165 Connaught Avenue around 4:30 Monday afternoon for a disturbance.

There are reports that a male victim was found without vital signs when EMS and police arrived at the scene.

A heavy police presence continued to guard the scene into the evening hours and the Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

No information has been released on the search for a suspect or the victim’s identity.