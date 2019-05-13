Featured
Investigation underway after disturbance in east London
Police investigate after a disturbance at 165 Connaught Avenue in London, Ont. on Monday, May 13, 2019. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Monday, May 13, 2019 5:54PM EDT
London police have been called to the scene of a possible stabbing in the area of Oxford Road and Highbury Avenue.
Emergency officials were called to 165 Connaught Avenue around 4:30 Monday afternoon for a disturbance.
There are reports that a male victim was found without vital signs when EMS and police arrived at the scene.
A heavy police presence continued to guard the scene into the evening hours and the Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
No information has been released on the search for a suspect or the victim’s identity.