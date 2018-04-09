Featured
Investigation underway after bank robbery in northwest London
London police investigate a robbery at the CIBC branch at Hyde Park Road and Oxford Street on Monday, April 9l, 2018. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 12:42PM EDT
Nobody was injured following a robbery at a CIBC branch in London.
Police were called to the bank at Hyde Park Road and Oxford Street around 10 a.m. Monday.
They say a male left with an undisclosed amount of money.
There was no weapon seen and the investigation continues.