

CTV London





A 24-year-old Stratford man has been charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer after stealing from a local business.

On Saturday afternoon, the officer involved reportedly observed a group of males on bicycles downtown causing a disturbance.

She lost sight of the group behind a building, but later located one of the bicycles abandoned, at which point she was reportedly approached by a male who demanded the return of the bicycle.

As the officer questioned the male, he reportedly became aggressive, and shortly after the arrival of a second officer, the suspect attempted to punch and lash out aggressively.

Police say the male struck the initial officer in the back of the head with a wrist cast and attempted to spray her with pop. He was eventually restrained.

No one was injured in the altercation.

Witnesses allegedly then told police the man had just stolen from a nearby business and the bicycle was also believed to be stolen.

The man was charged with assaulting a police officer and theft under $5,000.

Later the same day, the man had contact with police again, at which point his erratic behaviour prompted officials to transport him to hospital for a mental health assessment.