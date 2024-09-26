Intersection with history of collisions to be reviewed in Huron County

A busy intersection in Huron County will be reviewed by the Ministry of Transportation.

An environmental study report is being prepared to design different options for improvement to the area of Highway 21 and Highway 83.

"Improvements to the existing intersection are required to optimize the existing transportation infrastructure and meet safety and operational needs... TheProject Team will generate and assess design alternatives for the intersection improvements, which may include, but not be limited to, a signalized intersection or a roundabout," read the project overview.

The intersection has been the site of several collisions and residents in the area are also asking the province to consider reducing the speed limit and eliminating the option of passing.

Residents are also asking for consideration of traffic patterns at peak times int he summer.

The intersection is the dividing line between the Municipality of South Huron and the Municipality of Bluewater.

The public comment period is open until Oct 18.