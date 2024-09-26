Intersection with history of collisions to be reviewed in Huron County
A busy intersection in Huron County will be reviewed by the Ministry of Transportation.
An environmental study report is being prepared to design different options for improvement to the area of Highway 21 and Highway 83.
"Improvements to the existing intersection are required to optimize the existing transportation infrastructure and meet safety and operational needs... TheProject Team will generate and assess design alternatives for the intersection improvements, which may include, but not be limited to, a signalized intersection or a roundabout," read the project overview.
The intersection has been the site of several collisions and residents in the area are also asking the province to consider reducing the speed limit and eliminating the option of passing.
Residents are also asking for consideration of traffic patterns at peak times int he summer.
The intersection is the dividing line between the Municipality of South Huron and the Municipality of Bluewater.
The public comment period is open until Oct 18.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE MPs debating second Conservative motion of non-confidence in PM Trudeau
Members of Parliament are debating the second Conservative motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government of the week.
WATCH LIVE Helene is upgraded to Category 2 hurricane, threatens 'unsurvivable' storm surge as it barrels toward Florida
Hurricane Helene could cause a 'nightmare' scenario of catastrophic storm surge in northwestern Florida, officials warned Thursday as they urged residents to heed evacuation orders ahead of the Category 2 storm, which is expected to cause significant damage hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.
BREAKING Canadian rapper K'naan charged with sexual assault following arrest in Quebec City
Canadian singer K’naan has been charged with sexual assault after being arrested by police in Quebec City.
NYC mayor charged with selling his influence to foreign nationals. He says he won't quit
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted Thursday on charges that he took illegal campaign contributions and bribes from foreign nationals, including lavish overseas trips, in exchange for favors that included helping Turkish officials bypass a fire inspection for a new diplomatic tower in the city.
Sask. teen charged in arson attack says 'voices told her to do things'
A lawyer defending a 14-year-old accused of setting a classmate on fire says 'voices told her to do things' prior to a fiery attack which severely injured a classmate and a teacher at Evan Hardy Collegiate earlier this month.
Coyote snatches dog from backyard of Tommy Lee, wife Brittany Furlan; she grabs beloved pet back
A terrifying coyote attack was caught on camera at the San Fernando Valley home of rocker Tommy Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan.
Tempted to switch to an online-only bank? Know the perks and drawbacks
Switching to an online-only bank more than a decade ago was just another way Jessica Morgan was trying to save money at the time as a new grad.
Canada's new limits on temporary foreign workers are now in effect. Here's what changed
New changes to Canada's temporary foreign worker program are now in effect. Here's what to know.
Oklahoma executes a man for a 1992 killing despite board recommending his life be spared
Oklahoma was preparing to execute a man Thursday while waiting for Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to decide whether to spare the death row inmate's life and accept a rare clemency recommendation from the state's parole board.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.