WINGHAM, ONT. -- High-speed, fibre-optic broadband internet will soon be available to nearly 2000 more residents of Huron County, as $15 million in internet upgrades have been approved by Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology, better known as SWIFT.

Ten projects covering 335 kilometres of under serviced parts of Huron County will be covered by the federal, provincial, and municipal funding.

“Access to reliable broadband service is essential for Huron County to maintain our vibrant, connected, and prosperous community,” said Huron County Warden Glen McNeil.

“The pandemic has only further highlighted the importance of reliable internet. Access to broadband is essential for people to be able to connect, learn, and do business. This announcement is wonderful news for our community.”

The newly announced Huron County projects are part of SWIFT’s $209 million broadband expansion plan, that aims to bring better broadband access to approximately 50,000 underserved homes and businesses across Southwestern Ontario.