LONDON, ONT. -- Leaders from around the world and in London are celebrating International Women’s Day.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he hopes the day will help draw attention for the need to continue the push for equality.

"We all have women in our lives who inspire us every day. This year's theme, Because Of You, honours those who have paved the way. In particular, we celebrate Canadian women leaders who challenge norms, lift up other women and girls, and change our country for the better.”

Locally there have been several events planned in London this weekend, including a women’s recruiting open house at the London police headquarters.

The event on Sunday gives women a chance to talk to female officers about their careers and learn more about the requirements and application process to become a police officer.

On Saturday night, there was a special celebration at the South London Community Centre.

The event at the centre marked their 25th annual celebrations.

A diverse group of women from 16 different countries gathered to represent their cultures through song and dance.

The group of nearly 300 built new friendships and enjoyed a night of delicious food from around the world.