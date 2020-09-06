LONDON, ONT -- The Delta Upsilon International Fraternity has now issued an apology over a “faux week” of activities the Western Ontario chapter had planned and then cancelled.

In a news release, the fraternity says the condemnation was swift and local members decided to cancel its party plans due to community concerns.

“The words our chapter used to promote events during a global pandemic did nothing to quell that anxiety. Those words were tone deaf and insensitive to the situation. For this, we offer our apology to the Western community and to residents in London,” the international fraternity says.

It notes that even though the events were planned within COVID-19 protocols and there were plans for contact tracing, the event details and the values of Delta Upsilon were not properly articulated by materials associated with the plans.

“This is our failure and our failure alone. We understand the anger and frustration the community has aimed at our organization. We are committed to doing better. We will continue to reach out to the university to coordinate efforts in ensuring all our events comply with standards that they and other community stakeholders are comfortable with."

The international fraternity says it appreciates the quick response from the Western Ontario Chapter and its alumni to respond to the concerns of the London community.