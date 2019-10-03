LONDON, Ont. - Internal documents from London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) obtained by CTV News show that the hospital is planning to shutter 49 beds as part of cost-saving measures, a significant increase from the 11 beds previously reported.

On Thursday, a source within LHSC provided the email sent on behalf of Julie Trpkovski, vice president of Clinical Services for LHSC. Also on the email is Dr. Adam Dukelow, EVP and chief medical officer for LHSC.

The subject line on the email is “Strategic Initiative – Improving Access and Flow,” it notes that LHSC is working on a three-year financial recovery strategy to ensure financial sustainability.

The email reads, “Effective October 1 LHSC will begin closing 49 beds across the hospital in a staged approach based on occupancy. This bed closure builds on decreasing the overall patient length of stay in acute care services.”

Ontario Nurses Association (ONA) Local 100, the union representing nurses at LHSC, has confirmed to CTV News that they have received the same information via email.

The number of beds closing is a significant jump from the 11 previously reported.

On Wednesday, LHSC confirmed it would be closing 11 surgical beds in the Burns and Plastics Unit as part of a cost savings measure.

Local Coordinator for ONA Local 100 James Murray says the 49 bed closure is in addition to 11 being closed bringing the total of beds closing to 60, however LHSC has yet to confirm that number.

Murray says the union is worried about what these bed cuts will do to patient care.

"Concerns for patients is the wait times, we currently put patients in hallways on stretchers because we don't have beds for patients with the current numbers we do have, so to reduce those numbers by 60 beds, that's just going to compound the problem even more."

CTV News is speaking with Julie Trpkovski later Thursday and will update this story as information becomes available.

The email does not say which campuses will see beds lost.

The email notes that the hospital will be opening 20 temporary "surge beds" for the flu season from funding by the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

Reaction to news of the 11 surgical beds closing had been strong.

“Tragic would be an understatement, this is bad,” says Peter Bergmanis, chair of the London Health Coalition. He adds that no matter how it’s framed, cuts inside hospitals affect patient care.

“When they say they close the bed what they are really saying is they are getting rid of staff, whether it be temporary or not, so they don’t have to pay the wages to look after those patients.”

At the time the hospital issued a statement but did not mention any additional beds being closed.

LHSC had 139 surgical beds at Victoria Hospital previous to the announcements of closures.

In June LHSC revealed that they would be ending the year with a $24-million budget deficit.

Shortly after that announcement the hospital revealed it would need to drastically slash staff hours as part of a plan to deal with the deficit.

