Interested in a fall campfire? Here’s how you can make sure you don’t get a ticket.

In the City of London, there are a few things you should keep in mind if you’re hoping to have a fall campfire.

Current by-laws require burn permits for any open-air fire larger than 46cm long by 46cm wide, and 30cm high (or, approximately the size of a large dinner plate).

Permits can be obtained through Fire Headquarters, 400 Horton St. E.

Make sure your fire is set within a container that’s at least four metres from buildings, trees or property lines, and that nothing combustible is nearby.

If your fire is set within a manufactured outdoor fire container like a fireplace, or firepit, no permit is required.

Failure to follow these by-laws could result in fines up to $10,000, so save yourself the trouble – make sure you’re having safe campfires this fall.