    Interested in a fall campfire? Here's how you can make sure you don't get a ticket.

    In the City of London, there are a few things you should keep in mind if you’re hoping to have a fall campfire.

    Current by-laws require burn permits for any open-air fire larger than 46cm long by 46cm wide, and 30cm high (or, approximately the size of a large dinner plate).

    Permits can be obtained through Fire Headquarters, 400 Horton St. E.

    Make sure your fire is set within a container that’s at least four metres from buildings, trees or property lines, and that nothing combustible is nearby.

    If your fire is set within a manufactured outdoor fire container like a fireplace, or firepit, no permit is required.

    Failure to follow these by-laws could result in fines up to $10,000, so save yourself the trouble – make sure you’re having safe campfires this fall.  

