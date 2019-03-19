

CTV London





A date has now been set for the coroner's inquest into the deaths of three men, including one from the London area.

All three died from injuries sustained in a fall while working on roof construction projects.

William 'Bill' Swan, 56, of Inwood, Ont. died in May 2017. John Janssens, 73, of Wallaceburg, Ont. died in Jan. 2016.

Michael Maukonen, 19, died in June 2016 – six months after he fell from a roof at a Windsor home while disposing of shingles in Dec. 2015.

An investigation found he had not reattached his lanyard to the safety line, lost his footing and fell to the ground suffering serious injuries.

The company he worked for was fined $90,000 in connection with the workplace fatality.

The inquest is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 8 at the courthouse in Chatham.

Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke will preside as inquest coroner and Gideon Bloch will be counsel to the coroner.

The joint inquest will look into the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths.

With files from CTV Windsor.