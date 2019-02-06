

An inquest has been called into the deaths of three men who died in separate incidents connected to roof construction projects.

Dr. Rick Mann, Regional Supervising Coroner for West Region announced the joint inquest earlier this month.

It will look at the deaths of John Janssens, Michael Maukonen and William 'Bill' Swan, each of whom died from injuries sustained in a fall.

Swan, 56, was from Inwood, northwest of London, and died on May 16, 2017.

Janssens, 73, of Wallaceburg died on Jan.15, 2016

Maukonen, 19, died on June 28, 2016, six months after falling from the roof of a Windsor home in Dec. 2015. The company he was working for at the time was fined $90,000 in connection with the workplace death.

The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths.

Further details regarding the location and date are expected to be unveiled later.