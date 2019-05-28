Featured
Inmate charged after multiple overdoses at Sarnia jail
CTV London
Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019 4:36PM EDT
Sarnia police have charged an inmate after four people were taken to hospital on Friday for exposure to an opioid drug.
The 30-year-old Sarnia man has been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Investigators say he was found to be in possession of a suspected opioid-based substance.
On Friday, three inmates were transported to hospital for treatment along with a guard who may have also been suffering symptoms due to exposure to the drug.
The suspect was being held in custody.