

CTV London





Sarnia police have charged an inmate after four people were taken to hospital on Friday for exposure to an opioid drug.

The 30-year-old Sarnia man has been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Investigators say he was found to be in possession of a suspected opioid-based substance.

On Friday, three inmates were transported to hospital for treatment along with a guard who may have also been suffering symptoms due to exposure to the drug.

The suspect was being held in custody.