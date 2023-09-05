Injuries reported at traffic stop, SIU investigating
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after injuries were reported at the scene of a traffic stop on Saugeen First Nation.
Grey Bruce OPP say two people were taken into custody Monday after a traffic stop.
Both are facing multiple charges.
Police say there were non-life-threatening injuries reported at the scene.
The SIU was notified and has invoked their mandate.
The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials (police officers as well as some special constables) that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau arrives in Jakarta, kicking off Indo-Pacific tour
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in Jakarta today where he is kicking off a six-day tour of the Indo-Pacific region. Trudeau and his son Xavier were greeted with Indonesian dancers, with the prime minister being gifted a traditional scarf.
As kids head back to school, here's how to keep RSV, COVID and other illnesses at bay
With back to school just around the corner and COVID-19 cases on the rise, it’s important to remember the basics of keeping respiratory illnesses at bay, one expert says.
Students head back to school with climate change, AI and affordability top of mind
Many students are likely feeling a mixture of nerves and excitement today as they begin another school year. With disruptive pandemic measures seemingly behind them, parents and educators say a new crop of issues may affect classroom learning this year, including AI technology, affordability and climate change.
Air Canada apologizing to customers after seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on flight to Montreal
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
Toronto patient waiting for hospital bed watched for 48 hours as ER staff dealt with flood of sick patients
Some doctors estimate 8,000 to 15,000 Canadians are dying because of emergency room overcrowding, a trend prompting hospital staff to get creative, treating patients everywhere from chairs to public bathrooms.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada to halt rate hikes
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wrote directly to the central bank's governor Tiff Macklem on Sunday because of the devastating impact current rates are having on the province's families and businesses.
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth singer, dead at 56
Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, died Monday, his manager said. He was 56. No cause of death was shared, but Harwell had been receiving hospice care over the weekend and died at his home in Boise, Idaho.
Canadian airline pilots eye higher-paid U.S. cockpits as staffing shortages bite
The number of Canadian pilots seeking to fly in the United States tripled in 2022, according to previously unreported U.S. government data, raising fears of deepening shortages in Canada as pilots seek higher wages.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge motorcyclist killed after crash in Wellington County
The driver of a motorcycle has been killed following a crash in Centre Wellington.
-
'I'm still blown away by it every day': How an Elora, Ont. woman saved her new boyfriend's life
An Elora couple not only share a close bond, they now share the same scar.
-
Heat warning in effect for Waterloo-Wellington
Nearly all of Ontario, including Waterloo region and Wellington County, will be feeling the effects of a heat event throughout the week.
Windsor
-
Trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused in London vehicle attack begins today
The murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman starts today in Windsor as jury selection gets underway.
-
Police investigate fatal single-car crash in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a pickup truck lost control and crashed into a large tree Monday, claiming the lives of two men.
-
Heat continues in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
A heat warning remains in effect for the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent areas with temperatures expected to reach up to 34C.
Barrie
-
Heat and humidity warning issued by Environment Canada
Back-to-school temperatures could reach as high as 40 degrees Celsius.
-
Steve Clark resigns as Ontario housing minister
MPP Steve Clark has resigned from his position as Ontario’s Housing Minister.
-
Serious crash on Horseshoe Valley Road under investigation
An investigation into an early morning crash is under investigation by police in Oro-Medonte.
Northern Ontario
-
Steve Clark resigns as Ontario housing minister
MPP Steve Clark has resigned from his position as Ontario’s Housing Minister.
-
That time of year, big yellow buses return to the road
It’s that time of year, children are packing their bags for back to school and numerous big yellow vehicles return to northern Ontario roads.
-
What Ontario parents need to know about a potential strike?
Kids are returning to school this fall amid some uncertainty as teachers continue to negotiate for new contracts. Here's what you need to know.
Ottawa
-
Multiple Gatineau schools to close Tuesday due to heat warning
Several Gatineau schools will be closed Tuesday amid a heat warning in the Ottawa-Gatineau region expected to last through Thursday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | A timeline of this summer's debate over the Queen Elizabeth Driveway as cars return on weekdays
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at a timeline of this summer's debate over how 2.4 km of a scenic street is used and by whom.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford shuffles cabinet in wake of housing minister’s resignation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced a shuffle of his cabinet in the wake of Steve Clark’s resignation as housing minister.
Toronto
-
LIVE @ 10,
LIVE @ 10, | Ontario Premier Doug Ford to address housing minister's resignation, cabinet shuffle
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to face tough questions today in the wake of his housing minister's resignation over the long weekend and a cabinet shuffle unveiled hours later.
-
Toronto police's homicide unit investigating shooting in Etobicoke
One man is dead following a shooting outside a home in south Etobicoke late Monday night, Toronto police say.
-
TDSB says heat plan will be in place as kids head back to school amid sweltering temperatures
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says it has a plan to help its school communities deal with sweltering temperatures as kids head back to classes for the first day of school Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec Facebook class action can go ahead after Supreme Court declines to hear appeal
A class-action lawsuit alleging Facebook illegally allowed advertisers to target users based on their race, age and gender can move forward after the Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from the social media giant.
-
Gunshots ring out in two separate areas of Montreal
A used car dealership and a residence were targeted by gunfire late on Monday evening and early the following morning in two separate areas of Montreal.
-
Air Canada apologizing to customers after seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on flight to Montreal
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Missing 64-year-old boater found dead: N.S. RCMP
The missing 64-year-old man who was the subject of a two-day search along the Tidnish River in Cumberland County, N.S., has been found dead, RCMP said Monday evening.
-
Halifax union members mark Labour Day
Members of more than a dozen unions marched through the streets of Halifax this Labour Day, discussing their concerns.
-
As kids head back to school, here's how to keep RSV, COVID and other illnesses at bay
With back to school just around the corner and COVID-19 cases on the rise, it’s important to remember the basics of keeping respiratory illnesses at bay, one expert says.
Winnipeg
-
'Heightened importance': Labour Day rally more meaningful after summer of strikes
Manitoba's unionized workers rallied together in downtown Winnipeg Monday afternoon to celebrate Labour Day.
-
Stefanson to launch campaign Tuesday for Oct. 3 election
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is expected to call an election Tuesday in a bid for a third consecutive Progressive Conservative majority.
-
Grand Beach businesses cooling down for the season
A hot Labour Day long weekend helped heat up business after a slow end of season for Manitoba beach businesses.
Calgary
-
E. Coli outbreak declared at 6 Calgary daycares, 5 other area sites
Alberta Health Services has declared an E. coli outbreak at six Calgary daycares and five other sites that share a central kitchen.
-
Stampeders come from behind to beat Elks on Labour Day
The Calgary Stampeders scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to overtake the visiting Edmonton Elks 35-31 on Monday.
-
Calgarians fed up with wildfire smoke as Labour Day weekend concludes
It's a common theme every summer in Calgary: Wildfire smoke blocking a blue sky and sunny day.
Edmonton
-
Residence closure near Edmonton university a 'shock'
An apartment residence near the University of Alberta has given its tenants a surprise: three months' notice of its closure.
-
Elks collapse in fourth quarter, lose Labour Day Classic to Stampeders
The Calgary Stampeders scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to overtake the visiting Edmonton Elks 35-31 on Monday.
-
Police in Edmonton, Red Deer find increased use of animal tranquilizer in local drug supplies
A powerful tranquilizer used on animals has been found in illicit drugs being used by people in the city, says the Edmonton Police Service.
Vancouver
-
'It's frustrating': Municipal links removed from B.C. community Facebook pages
The mayor of Princeton is voicing his frustration and concern after multiple municipal links were apparently removed from several community Facebook groups Friday and Saturday.
-
B.C. landscapes may never recover from wildfire damage, ecologists say
Wildland fire ecologist Robert Gray has been assessing the wildfire damage in the province and believes the trees that once stood tall in some areas may never return.
-
Back from war-torn Ukraine, West Vancouver retiree discusses his latest efforts to help abandoned pets
Since Dan Fine's first visit to Ukraine in April 2022, the war-torn country's stray animal population has grown significantly, as more Ukrainians are forced to flee and leave their pets behind.