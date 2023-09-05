Injuries reported at traffic stop, SIU investigating

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after injuries were reported at the scene of a traffic stop on Saugeen First Nation.

Grey Bruce OPP say two people were taken into custody Monday after a traffic stop.

Both are facing multiple charges.

Police say there were non-life-threatening injuries reported at the scene.

The SIU was notified and has invoked their mandate.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials (police officers as well as some special constables) that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.