Injuries reported after Saugeen First Nations fire

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in after a fire at Saugeen First Nations.

Around 8:45 p.m. on March 10, OPP and South Bruce Peninsula fire crews responded to a structure fire on Eagle Street.

Police say a home was engulfed and multiple occupants were injured.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not known yet how the fire started or a damage estimate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grey-Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online.