With a rash of injuries in recent weeks, the Western Mustangs Football team has added a key reinforcement from an unlikely place - the science lab.

Studying to be a doctor, medical student Mackenzie Ferguson thought he had played his final football game.

"I was hoping that when he saw my name up on his phone he'd answer it," says Defensive Coordinator Paul Gleason.

Desperate for players to replace an injured secondary, Gleason called the fifth year graduate student to see if he'd possibly use his final year of eligibility.

"Initially I thought maybe he pocket dialed me," Ferguson says with a laugh. "I texted him back and he told me they were initially going to put me on 90-man roster to be eligible for the playoffs. However the following week there was two more injuries and I was back in action."

Initially worried about his conditioning, it didn’t take him long to get re-acclimated.

"Within 48 hours, he was making all the calls," added Gleason. "There is a reason he's going to med school."

Head Coach Greg Marshall called him an instant leader on the team and stressed the importance of the depth he brings to their defence.

"The good thing about him (Ferguson) is he's playing lots of different positions," says Marshall. "He was a Field Corner for his four years here, but we played him as Free Safety against Waterloo."

The reigning Russ Jackson Award winner for football skill, academic achievement and citizenship didn't miss a beat.

In his debut he made seven tackles, and even had an interception, which was wiped out by a penalty.

"I was satisfied with how my career - where it was going to finish. But when coach said they were in trouble, I knew this program has given me so much so I wanted to help."

Back at the Health Sciences building, Ferguson is taking his masters in clinical anatomy.

"My goal is to go to medical school. I'm looking at family medicine or hand and upper limb orthopedics."

Asked if players on the team were referring to him as "Dr. Ferguson" yet? He responded with a chuckle. "Maybe in a couple years."

Having won two Yates Cups and a Vanier Cup, he's back just in time to help his beloved Mustangs take a shot at one last trophy.

"The two bye weeks in first four weeks back is going to help my body. In four of the five years here, we had undefeated regular seasons, but they don't give out trophies for regular season. Hopefully I can end my career by walking off the field with a victory."