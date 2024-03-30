Injuries non-life-threatening after single-vehicle rollover
Injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening after the driver of a vehicle was taken to a local trauma centre following a single--vehicle crash.
Around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, OPP responded to the rollover crash on McGillivray Drive between Lieury Road and Creamery Road in North Middlesex.
McGillivray Drive was closed for several hours to accommodate the investigation but has since reopened.
Police said more information will be provided as it becomes available.
