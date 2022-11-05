Injured workers protest takes place on anniversary of whistleblower report

Several people showed up to London, Ont.’s Victoria Park Saturday afternoon to picket for the seventh anniversary of “The Whistleblower Report.”

Originally released on Nov. 5, 2015, the report exposed Ontario's Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) for ignoring doctors, interfering in medical care and unfairly denying injured workers’ claims for compensation.

Organizers of the picket say they will keep picketing until an investigation is conducted.

“So I'm trying to draw that attention, right? Labor leaders, politicians, people should feel outraged that there's no accountability,” says protest organizer, Kevin Jones. “46 per cent of our permanently impaired workers end up in poverty.”