Injured snowy owl rescued in Huron County

    Huron County OPP responded to a report of an injured owl in Bayfield on Dec. 28.

    Around 11 a.m., OPP officers attended the scene on Long Hill Road and met the concerned citizen.

    The citizen told police they found the injured owl and it was unable to fly.

    Officers located an organization, “The Owl Foundation,” in the Niagara Falls area.

    Police were able to capture the snowy owl and transported it to Clinton.

    Then, a volunteer from the Niagara facility came and met with police and transported the bird back to their facility.

    Huron County OPP helped rescue an injured snowy owl in Bayfield, Ont. on Dec. 28, 2023. (Source: OPP)

