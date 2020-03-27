LONDON, ONT. -- Alexandra Hospital in Ingersoll is in desperate need of personal protective equipment such as hand sanitizer and N95 masks.

Hospital officials are hoping members of the public can help by donating items.

The hand sanitizer needed must have at least 70 per cent alcohol and preferably be foam.

Other items required are nitrile gloves, Level 2 disposable isolation gowns, surgical masks and shield masks.

Officials hope that closed businesses may have these items in store rooms and can assist them.

If you can make a donation, contact Robin Schultz at 519-485-1700, ext. 8213 or at robin.schultz@ahi.ca.

Other area hospitals are also requesting help to find more equipment.

Scott Miller will have more on this story.