MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Humane Society London & Middlesex (HSLM) is asking for public help after a malnourished Great Dane dog was dumped at the shelter.

Officials say the dog, now named 'Miracle' was abandoned in one of the dog runs at the Clarke Road facility around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Fortunately, though the dog was dropped off after hours, a staff member noticed within minutes and was able to bring the dog in out of the cold.

HSLM is looking for any information about the dog's history and health or the person who dropped her off so they can better decide on treatment.

According to the organization, "Miracle is thought to be roughly four-five years old and has been bred numerous times. She is emaciated, and suffering from severe illness and infection."

The man who dropped her off appears to be in his mid-30s, and officials say he can be seen in surveillance video walking the dog to the gate and forcing her into the enclosure before leaving

Anyone with information is asked to contact: administration@hslm.ca

HSLM reminds people that dropping animals off after hours isn't safe especially as colder weather approaches, and that all surrender fees have been waived since August to help ease the financial stress from the already difficult decision to surrender an animal.