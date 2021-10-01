Infant, adult suffer life threatening injuries in Elgin County collision

London, Ont. -

An infant and an adult are in hospital with serious life threatening injuries after an SUV and grain truck collided in Elgin County Thursday evening.

According to provincial police the crash occurred at 6:41 p.m. on Lyons Line in Malahide Township about one kilometre east of Dorchester Road.

Police determined that an SUV was westbound on Lyons Line when it collided with the rear of a grain truck.

The driver of the SUV and an infant child were taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the grain truck was not injured.

According to acting Sargent Ed Sanchuk several citizens stopped to offer assistance following the crash.

"To all the individuals who stopped to offer assistance tonight, it is sincerely appreciated," said Sanchuk in a video posted to twitter from OPP West Region.

One witness told CTV News that both vehicles were westbound at the time of the crash and that multiple stopped or came to the scene to help before emergency crews arrived.

"I just want to send out our sincere thoughts and prayers and condolences to the family and to everyone who is affect by this tragedy tonight. As a father myself I can't imagine what the family is going through right now."

Lyons Line was closed for several hours while police conducted an investigation.

More information is expected to be released as it becomes available.