Infant, adult suffer life threatening injuries in Elgin County collision
An infant and an adult are in hospital with serious life threatening injuries after an SUV and grain truck collided in Elgin County Thursday evening.
According to provincial police the crash occurred at 6:41 p.m. on Lyons Line in Malahide Township about one kilometre east of Dorchester Road.
Police determined that an SUV was westbound on Lyons Line when it collided with the rear of a grain truck.
The driver of the SUV and an infant child were taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver of the grain truck was not injured.
According to acting Sargent Ed Sanchuk several citizens stopped to offer assistance following the crash.
"To all the individuals who stopped to offer assistance tonight, it is sincerely appreciated," said Sanchuk in a video posted to twitter from OPP West Region.
One witness told CTV News that both vehicles were westbound at the time of the crash and that multiple stopped or came to the scene to help before emergency crews arrived.
"I just want to send out our sincere thoughts and prayers and condolences to the family and to everyone who is affect by this tragedy tonight. As a father myself I can't imagine what the family is going through right now."
Lyons Line was closed for several hours while police conducted an investigation.
More information is expected to be released as it becomes available.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Peter Nygard consents to extradition to United States
The extradition hearing for former fashion mogul Peter Nygard begins on Friday, Oct. 1, and CTV News Winnipeg will be inside the court room.
-
Motorcyclist suffers possible life-threatening injuries in Guelph crash
A motorcyclist sustained possibly life-threatening injuries in a crash in Guelph on Thursday evening.
-
Police search for driver in hit-and-run
Police found an abandoned and damaged SUV in Wilmot Township
Windsor
-
Wallaceburg man charged with stealing marijuana plants from backyard
Chatham-Kent police have charged a 30-year-old Wallaceburg man with theft for allegedly taking marijuana plants from a backyard.
-
Search for unmarked graves planned at former Mount Elgin Residential School in Ontario
The Chippewa of the Thames First Nation (COTTFN) is planning to begin a search for unmarked graves at the former Mount Elgin Industrial Residential School (MEIRS) in Muncey, Ont.
-
Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
Barrie
-
'I hope they find them all,' Hundreds gather for truth and reconciliation in downtown Barrie
Dozens of tiny shoes remain on the steps at Barrie's spirit catcher as a reminder of the hundreds of little lives lost at Canadian residential schools.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Statistics Canada says GDP fell 0.1 per cent in July
Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product was down 0.1 per cent in July, following a 0.6 per cent rise in June.
-
OFSAA cancelled for Simcoe Muskoka Catholic students
The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) announced it was cancelling OFSAA.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire at former theatre building in Sudbury deemed suspicious
Sudbury Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell says firefighters are at the former Theatre Cambrian/St. Eugene building after a fire Friday morning.
-
Cyclist in critical condition after crash on Lasalle Boulevard: Sudbury police
A 70-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash on Lasalle Boulevard in New Sudbury on Wednesday night, police said.
-
Bacon prices reach all-time high in Canada
As grocery prices continue to rise, the price of bacon in Canada reached an all-time high last month, according to data from Statistics Canada.
Ottawa
-
Marius-Barbeau elementary school closed due to COVID-19 outbreak
Ottawa Public Health is warning families and staff at École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau in Herongate that the school could be closed for 10 days or longer.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 1, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Friday, Oct. 1.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 1-3
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of October.
Toronto
-
Inquiry into Toronto police’s use of force during encampment clearings is 'inappropriate,' mayor says
Mayor John Tory says an inquiry into the Toronto police’s actions in clearing out homeless encampments at city parks this summer would be “wholly inappropriate.”
-
Supreme Court to rule on Ontario's move to slash Toronto city council
The country's top court is set to rule today on whether Ontario Premier Doug Ford's decision to slash the size of Toronto's city council during the last municipal election was constitutional.
-
How to keep the Truth and Reconciliation conversation going past Sept. 30
Canada is marking its first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. How can we keep the conversation going beyond Sept. 30?
Montreal
-
Quebec must acknowledge systemic racism and eliminate it, says coroner’s report into Joyce Echaquan's death
The coroner investigating the death of Atikamekw mother Joyce Echaquan says it's important that the Quebec government 'acknowledge the existence of systemic racism within our institutions and make a commitment to help eliminate it.'
-
New COVID-19 mask rules coming to many of Quebec's elementary schools
Starting Monday, there will be new rules for children in many of Quebec's elementary schools, as part of an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in that age group.
-
Quebec's overhaul of its strict French-language law under microscope at hearings
Quebec's proposed overhaul of its French-language charter is under the microscope at legislative hearings.
Atlantic
-
Marking the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation across the Maritimes
Canadians across the country paused to reflect on the legacy of residential schools on Thursday, marking the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw fishery symbolic of fight for Indigenous self-governance
The chief of Sipekne'katik First Nation in Nova Scotia remembers when the Indigenous fishery first made headlines in the late '90s.
-
New Brunswick reports two deaths; 99 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday
New Brunswick is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths and 99 new cases on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Peter Nygard consents to extradition to United States
The extradition hearing for former fashion mogul Peter Nygard begins on Friday, Oct. 1, and CTV News Winnipeg will be inside the court room.
-
Manitobans mark first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Manitobans put on their orange shirts and joined a healing walk on Thursday to honour those affected by residential schools, day schools, and the Sixties Scoop.
-
'This is an awakening': stories of Truth and Reconciliation from across Canada
For the first time ever, Canada will recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – a day that has been called for in this country for nearly six years. Here are the stories from survivors – stories of abuse, grief, the resilience to overcome, and a sense of pride from all across Canada.
Calgary
-
Man in life-threatening condition after early morning hit-and-run near Macleod Trail
Emergency crews are on scene of an early morning hit-and-run in the city's southeast that left one man with severe, life-threatening injuries.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A strong opening weekend, followed by the arrival of October-like conditions
The first weekend of October spoils us, but the first full work week of October may leave something to be desired.
-
Calgarians honour first-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
A few hundred Calgarians gathered outside of Fort Calgary Thursday to commemorate the thousands of Indigenous children who lost their lives in Canada’s residential school system.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | Edmonton election ward profile: Dene
Ward Dene is the only district whose boundaries remain unchanged after the city’s renaming and redrawing process.
-
Edmonton weather for Oct.1: Warm weekend with change coming next week
October tends to be the month with the biggest change from beginning to end and this year will probably be no different.
-
'These stories are real': Edmonton marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Edmontonians rallied, planted trees, and reflected as they observed Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Vancouver Island
-
Marking Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island residents are encouraged to join people across the country in commemorating Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday.
-
COVID-19 in B.C.: 749 cases, 9 deaths in latest update
B.C. health officials announced 749 new cases of COVID-19 and nine related deaths on Thursday, as offices around the province closed to observe the first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
3 men from Lower Mainland arrested for refusing to wear masks, threatening BC Ferries passengers
Three men from the Lower Mainland were arrested last week after refusing to wear face masks on a BC Ferries vessel bound for Vancouver Island.