Infant, adult suffer life threatening injuries in Elgin County collision

An adult and infant were seriously injured in a crash on Lyons Line in Elgin County. (Sean Irvine / CTV London) An adult and infant were seriously injured in a crash on Lyons Line in Elgin County. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island