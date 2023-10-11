Indigenous Hip tribute band, The Poets, to headline Imagine Build fundraiser concert
A campaign to build accessible homes on the Oneida Nation of the Thames is getting set for its marquee fundraising event.
A concert scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 18 will bring together the ‘Imagine Build’ campaign and the Gord Downie-Chanie Wenjack Fund, which supports Indigenous causes.
“All of the work that we do at the Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund really aims to improve the lives of Indigenous people,” said, Sarah Midanik, president and CEO of the fund. “And if we can leverage our platform and partner to help mobilize and bring awareness to community events and initiatives that are making meaningful change, we’re always ready to support.”
‘Imagine a Night’ will take place at Centennial Hall. It promises to be a night of stories and music. Headlining the show is The Poets, an Indigenous Tragically Hip tribute band from Moose Factory, Moosonee in Northern Ontario.
“The Poets are just such an amazing group of people and really talented musicians,” said Midanick. “One of the really beautiful things about music is the way it can bring people together.”
The ‘Imagine Build’ campaign is a grassroots organization that has set out to build four accessible homes for families in need.
One of the recipients is Oneida resident Ray John Jr. and his family.
He says there’s a great need for accessible housing in the community.
“Accessible housing, we don’t have it,” he said. “People that make their homes now they don’t think of the future. They don’t think about widening the doors, they don’t think about one-levels. They don’t think about things like that.”
Ray John Jr. says he can hardly believe he’ll soon be moving into a ‘forever home’ with his family.
“What I told a lot of folks is that I won’t know until somebody hands me the keys,” he said.
Tickets to ‘Imagine a Night’ can be found online.
