Indigenous art unveiled in Sarnia

Blue Water Health in Sarnia is showing off a new piece of artwork from a local Indigenous artist.

As part of the hospital's commitment to Truth and Reconciliation, it unveiled a commissioned piece of artwork by John Williams.

It can be seen on the first floor atrium.

The project was made possible by a $10,000 Government of Canada, Canadian Heritage Funding grant, through the government’s 2023 commemorating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation program.