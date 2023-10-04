London

    • Indigenous art unveiled in Sarnia

    Blue Water Health in Sarnia is showing off a new piece of artwork from a local Indigenous artist.

    As part of the hospital's commitment to Truth and Reconciliation, it unveiled a commissioned piece of artwork by John Williams.

    It can be seen on the first floor atrium.

    The project was made possible by a $10,000 Government of Canada, Canadian Heritage Funding grant, through the government’s 2023 commemorating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation program.   

