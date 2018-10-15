

CTV London





A London man police say committed indecent acts is facing charges.

Following a series of alleged indecent acts near Western University, a man was arrested Thursday.

Police say on three separate occasions between September 26 and October 11, a naked man was observed in the area.

A 58-year-old of has been charged with three counts of committing an indecent act.

The accused was released from custody and is expected to be in court on October 29.