Featured
Indecent act charges laid following incidents near university
CTV London
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 2:29PM EDT
A London man police say committed indecent acts is facing charges.
Following a series of alleged indecent acts near Western University, a man was arrested Thursday.
Police say on three separate occasions between September 26 and October 11, a naked man was observed in the area.
A 58-year-old of has been charged with three counts of committing an indecent act.
The accused was released from custody and is expected to be in court on October 29.