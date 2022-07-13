Increased police presence in Parkhill
Middlesex OPP are giving a heads up to people in Parkhill that they may see an increased police presence throughout town Wednesday.
A police spokesperson tells CTV News it is in relation to property crime and the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.
More information is expected when it becomes available.
