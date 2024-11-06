Increased police presence in Goderich and Central Huron sees success

A grant providing increased police presence in Goderich and Central Huron saw success in September and October.

Last year, Huron County OPP partnered with the Town of Goderich, the Municipality of Central Huron and the Avon Maitland District School Board, applying to the Ministry of the Solicitor General Front-Line Policing Grant.

The grant offered support to traffic and public safety, giving Goderich and Central Huron more police presence around schools.

“As a result of the grant funding and community partnerships, the Huron OPP dedicated over 240 hours in and around Huron County schools,” said Insp. Jason Younan with the Huron County OPP.

“Our commitment to community safety and well-being through a variety of high visibility patrols remains a priority.”

According to the OPP, the Huron Community Safety and Well-Being Plan looked at community security as a priority pillar to make sure students are safe.