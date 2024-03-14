Increased police presence in Exeter for an 'active investigation'

LONDON
London

    Residents in Exeter will see an increased police presence while OPP officers deal with what they’re calling an ‘active police investigation.’

    John Street has been closed between Main Street South and Andrew Street. Motorists and residents are asked to respect the closure and avoid the incident area.

    Police said this incident is related to a stolen vehicle investigation.

    Members of the Tactical Response Unit and Emergency Response Team will be on scene.

    No further information is available at this time, but updates will be provided as they become available.

