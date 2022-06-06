Increased police presence following school threat

There is an increased police presence at South Huron District High School in Exeter, Ont. Monday.

The police support is in relation to a threat of violence written in a school washroom on Friday, according to an e-mail sent home to parents and students.

Classes are in session, but police are visible in the area of the high school today, as they continue to investigate the matter.

The school board said any students with any information in relation to the “threat of violence” found in one of the school’s washroom on Friday are asked to contact the OPP.