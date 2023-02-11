'Increased police presence' at ONroute station: Elgin County OPP

OPP are issuing an advisory to the public of increased police activity at the ONroute in Elgin County due to an investigation, according to a tweet.

According to a tweet early Saturday afternoon, Elgin County OPP are warning the public of an “increased police presence” at the West Lorne ONroute station on Highway 401 eastbound, near Dutton, Ont.

Few details are known at this time, but OPP said the increased police activity is due to an “investigation.”