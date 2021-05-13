Advertisement
Increased OPP presence in Elgin County due to training exercises
Published Thursday, May 13, 2021 7:52AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- If you happen to live in Elgin County or are in the area today don’t be alarmed if you see an increased presence of provincial police.
Officers from Middlesex and Elgin Counties will be performing a training day exercise Thursday.
Provincial police say an increased presence of police personnel can be expected throughout the day.
The exact nature of the training has not been released.