

Scott Miller, CTV London





A section of Listowel’s Main Street has been closed down by Perth County OPP.

Main Street was closed to traffic between Barber Avenue North and Victoria Avenue North by police around 9 a.m. Friday.

Police say they have set up containment around a residence after an investigation into a wanted person.

Officers from the OPP Emergency Response Team, Tactical Unit, and Crisis Negotiation are all on scene.

Three area elementary schools have also been put into a 'hold and secure' as a result of the police activity.

However, police say there is no direct threat to the schools or to public safety.