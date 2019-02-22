Featured
Incident shuts down Main Street in Listowel
OPP 'contain' a home, shutting down Main Street in Listowel, Ont. on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
Scott Miller, CTV London
Published Friday, February 22, 2019 12:11PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 22, 2019 1:10PM EST
A section of Listowel’s Main Street has been closed down by Perth County OPP.
Main Street was closed to traffic between Barber Avenue North and Victoria Avenue North by police around 9 a.m. Friday.
Police say they have set up containment around a residence after an investigation into a wanted person.
Officers from the OPP Emergency Response Team, Tactical Unit, and Crisis Negotiation are all on scene.
Three area elementary schools have also been put into a 'hold and secure' as a result of the police activity.
However, police say there is no direct threat to the schools or to public safety.