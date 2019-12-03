Incident near Exeter draws heavy police response
CTV News Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019 9:06PM EST
At least 10 police cruisers have been reported on scene of a serious incident in the town of Exeter tonight.
It is taking place on Simcoe St.
Police have not yet commented, but witnesses have told CTV News a shooting may have occurred.
An employee at a pizza restaurant near the scene says she heard a noise earlier tonight, others identified as a gunshot or shots.
The woman stated, “It didn’t sound like a gunshot, but I definitely heard the noise, as I had just stepped outside”.
A call to Huron County Ambulance failed to get more details early tonight, as a Supervisor said, repeatedly, they “won’t comment on an ongoing police investigation”.
CTV London reporter Scott Miller will be at the scene shortly.