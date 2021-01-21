LONDON, ONT -- The sentencing hearing for a Kitchener woman who smashed into a home causing the Woodman Avenue explosion in August of 2019 got underway in London, Ont. via Zoom.

Four victim impact statements were read Thursday morning, all from those who lived along Woodman Avenue.

Hailey Gray, who tried to pull Leis from her car on the night of the crash, told the court she is in therapy, adding “I now live in a constant state of anxiety...some days I just feel I’m going through the motions.”

Emma Fisher was 12 at the time of her home exploded. She said, “It really made my sense of security fragile.”

Her mother Karen turned to Leis and said, “Daniella I hope you never have to experience such a tragic loss at the hands of another person.”

Laura Earle said, “We were in shock for weeks,” adding, “We were standing on the sidewalk and remember Karen (Fisher) screaming at the top of her lungs, it is a scream I will never forget.”

In Oct. 2020, Daniella Leis, 24, pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm in relation to the explosion.

The court has heard that she had been drinking while at a concert at Budweiser Gardens on the night in question and was asked to leave by security.

She got into her father’s car and drove the wrong way down Queens Avenue before crashing into a home's gas meter, which set off a chain reaction that led to the explosions.

Several homes were destroyed by the blasts and a number of people, including emergency rescue workers, were injured.

Crown Attorney Jason Miller is asking Justice George Orsini that Leis receive a three-year prison sentence.

Leis’ lawyer, Richard Braiden has told CTV News that he doesn’t expect her to be sentenced today.

More to come.