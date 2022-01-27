In-school vaccination clinics in London to start Monday

Starting Monday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit will be offering vaccinations through in-school clinics at various locations in the city.

So far, 10 of the Community Hub COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics have been scheduled over the next month.

Officials say the school locations are in neighbourhoods where there has been lower vaccine update, and there is hope these clinics will make it easier for people to get vaccinated.

No appointments are needed, and first and second doses will be available to anyone aged five and older.

“We must continue to work to bring COVID-19’s advance under control, and a key part of that effort is increasing the number of children who have received the vaccine,” said Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers in a statement.

“We recognize that attending a mass vaccination clinic hasn’t always been easy or convenient. We hope that these Community Hub clinics will assist us in increasing the overall vaccination coverage and help us to slow the virus to a crawl.”

In addition to children age 5 to 11, vaccine will also be available to anyone over the age of 12 at these clinics.

Most clinics will be open from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. but a full list of clinic locations and dates is available here.