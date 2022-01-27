In-school vaccination clinics in London to start Monday

Koushik Mahamud, 9, gets his COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic as the campaign to vaccinate children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 continues, in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Koushik Mahamud, 9, gets his COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic as the campaign to vaccinate children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 continues, in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

London Top Stories