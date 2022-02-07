In Pictures: London, Ont. dog rescued after 20ft drop

A London, Ont. man is rejoicing after his dog was rescued from an open manhole.

Just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Karma and his owner were walking near the former London Psychiatric Hospital on Highbury Avenue when Karma fell 20ft below.

With the assistance from London fire and the London police K9 unit, Karma was brought back to the surface using a harness.

While the owners were pleased with the outcome, they did not want to appear on camera.

London fire is asking people to avoid walking their pets in the area.

— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella