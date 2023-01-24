Improving mental health awareness within the justice system

A justice-based organization is working with a focus on families who are in various stages of navigating through the judicial system to build resiliency within those family units.

“The London Family Court Clinic (LFCC) is a justice-based organization that builds resiliency and capacity within individuals, children, family and youth who are at risk of or within the justice system themselves,” explained LFCC Executive Director, Tuhin Jajal.

The LFCC is also looking at how marginalized communities are impacted by mental health issues.

“When we see the impact of individuals within the community, especially youth and adolescents who are at risk, we also need to be able to do strong, long-term, long standing, great mental health assessments on them so we can begin to measure their risk and start building those treatment programs to increase their capacity for them,” Jajal said.

Navigating Onward is a not-for-profit organization that works with clients that have significant challenges.

“Including suicide, suicidal thinking, and so we really want to de-stigmatize mental health issues in the community so we can talk about it, and so people feel comfortable reaching out for services,” said Navigating Onward Executive Director, Dr. Kimberly Harris.

They also do a lot of training on the topic of suicide prevention, intervention and post function — including a free event that is taking place Thursday.

“We run training throughout the year and we have a partnership with the Middlesex London Suicide Prevention Council on Thursday, actually Jan. 26, and it's at Carling Heights. It's 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It's a free event and it's about suicide interventions.”

To find out more about how to register for the event you can visit the Navigating Onward website.