Featured
Imperial Road closed after serious crash near Aylmer
Police block the scene of a crash on Imperial Road north of Aylmer, Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 12:09PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. -- A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning near Aylmer, Ont. has left one person with life-threatening injuries.
Few details have been released on the collision near Lyons, but both vehicles suffered significant damage, and one was pushed into the ditch.
Imperial Road has been closed from Lyons Line to Mapleton Line as police investigate and the scene is cleared.