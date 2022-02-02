Impaired driving charges laid in crash north of Tiverton, Ont.
Charges have been laid in a crash near Tiverton, Ont. in November that left one person critically injured.
Emergency crews responded to a crash just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2021 at Bruce County Road 20 and Bruce County Road 23 just east of Bruce Power.
South Bruce OPP say a vehicle that was westbound on Bruce County Road 20 collided with a vehicle that was northbound on Bruce County Road 23.
Following a police investigation, a 36-year-old Sarnia, Ont. man has been charged with impaired operation causing bodily harm, operate over 80 milligrams and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on March 9, 2022.
