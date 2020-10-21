MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 48-year-old Toronto man is facing impaired driving charges after two marked London police cruisers were struck over the weekend.

The incident began around 11:55 p.m. Sunday with reports of a possible impaired driver in the Oxford Street and Wharncliffe Road North area.

The caller soon told police the vehicle, a black Ford Ranger, had moved to a parking lot in the 600-block of Wonderland Road North.

When a uniformed officer and a Canine Unit officer located the vehicle, the suspect struck both police cruisers before the driver was arrested around midnight.

No one was injured in the incident, but damage from the collisions is estimated at $1,700.

As a result, a 48-year-old Toronto man has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and failing to comply with breath demand made by peace officer.

He was released with a court date in November.