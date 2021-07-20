LONDON, ONT. -- London police have laid charges in connection to a fatal crash that killed an Aylmer, Ont. man last week.

The two-vehicle crash happened Thursday around 7 a.m. on Colonel Talbot Road near Highway 401.

One of the drivers, Jake Epp, 26, died from his injuries in hospital.

On Tuesday police announced that Mohamad Abdullatif, 37, of Mount Brydges, has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing death, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and driving without a licence.

He appeared in a London court Monday.