Impaired driving charge laid following crash that killed Aylmer, Ont. man last week
Published Tuesday, July 20, 2021 9:20AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 20, 2021 10:29AM EDT
Jake Epp, 26 of Aylmer Ont. was killed in a crash on Colonel Talbot Rd. On July 15, 2021 (Submitted)
LONDON, ONT. -- London police have laid charges in connection to a fatal crash that killed an Aylmer, Ont. man last week.
The two-vehicle crash happened Thursday around 7 a.m. on Colonel Talbot Road near Highway 401.
One of the drivers, Jake Epp, 26, died from his injuries in hospital.
On Tuesday police announced that Mohamad Abdullatif, 37, of Mount Brydges, has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing death, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and driving without a licence.
He appeared in a London court Monday.
