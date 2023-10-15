London

    • Impaired driver crashes truck into Owen Sound home: police

    (Source: Owen Sound Police Service) (Source: Owen Sound Police Service)

    Homeowners in Owen Sound woke up early Sunday morning to find a truck had crashed through the front wall of their house into their living room.

    Owen Sound Police say shortly before 1 a.m. officers were called to the scene where they found a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado imbedded into the front of the home.

    Police say it was clear the truck had driven over the front lawn, onto the porch and crashed through the house’s front wall before coming to rest in the living room.

    The crash caused a significant amount of structural damage, police say.

    The homeowners were sleeping at the time of the crash. No one was injured as a result.

    Police say investigation found the driver had been drinking and was impaired. He was arrested and taken to the police station for further breath testing where it was determined his blood alcohol level was more than two and a half times the legal limit.

    The driver is set to appear in court next month. 

