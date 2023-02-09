Impaired driver blows twice the legal limit after traffic complaints: OPP

Lambton OPP say a St. Clair Township man has been charged with impaired driving following several traffic complaints.

Police received several reports of a suspected impaired driver in the area of Kimball Road and Plank Road in Sarnia, on Wednesday just before 8:30 a.m.

Officers located the vehicle on Plank Road near Lasalle Line. Upon speaking with the driver, officers say they formed the opinion that the driver was impaired by alcohol.

Police say the driver was arrested and transported to an OPP detachment were subsequent testing revealed the individual was more than twice the legal limit.

A 35-year-old driver has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired and,

Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus),

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia on March 27, 2023.

If you suspect a driver may be impaired by alcohol or drugs, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone.