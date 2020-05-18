Impaired driver allegedly exposed himself to a minor
LONDON, ONT -- Owen Sound Police are investigating a report that a 71-year-old man arrested for impaired driving allegedly exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl.
Police were called to the area of the Owen Sound Library Friday after the young girl reported that a man had displayed himself inappropriately from in his vehicle.
Police located the man and determined that he was impaired by a drug and arrested him without incident.
The man, who is from Meaford, underwent several tests that showed an impairment.
He is facing three charges including Impaired Operation of a motor vehicle, Indecent Act, and having Cannabis readily available to the driver.