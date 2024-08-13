Impaired charges laid following single-vehicle collision: Police

Charges have been laid following a single-vehicle collision investigation in the Township of Southwold.

On Tuesday just before 4 a.m., emergency services responded to the incident on Bush Line near John Wise Line.

Elgin County OPP, St. Thomas Detachment said upon investigation, the driver was showing signs of impairment.

A 31-year-old Southwold Township man is now facing an operation while impaired charge.

The driver was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.