Impaired charges laid following single-vehicle collision: Police
Charges have been laid following a single-vehicle collision investigation in the Township of Southwold.
On Tuesday just before 4 a.m., emergency services responded to the incident on Bush Line near John Wise Line.
Elgin County OPP, St. Thomas Detachment said upon investigation, the driver was showing signs of impairment.
A 31-year-old Southwold Township man is now facing an operation while impaired charge.
The driver was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
