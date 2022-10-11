Impaired boater on Lake Erie facing multiple charges

A boater is facing a slew of charges Tuesday after allegedly going on an intoxicated ride on Lake Erie over the Thanksgiving long weekend, according to police.

According to a press release from Elgin County OPP, at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Monday, police attended the channel in Port Stanley following complaints of an aluminum boat travelling on the water at a high rate of speed.

Police say the operator of the boat was later located at a public dock, and an OPP officer determined them to be impaired by alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old man from Aylmer, Ont. is facing the following charges:

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Assault with intent to resist arrest

Resist Peace Officer

Assault a Peace officer

Fail to comply with probation order

Mischief - renders property dangerous, useless, inoperative, or ineffective

The accused was held in custody for bail court on Oct. 11 at the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Thomas, Ont. in relation to the charges.

“Elgin County OPP would like to thank the citizens that assisted police with the apprehension of the accused,” the release reads.