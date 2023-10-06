London

    • 'If you’re not lookin', you’re not cookin'': London Fire Department kicks off Fire Prevention Week with safety tips

    London Mayor Josh Morgan with Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention and Education Matt Hepditch on Oct. 6, 2023 in London, Ont. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London) London Mayor Josh Morgan with Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention and Education Matt Hepditch on Oct. 6, 2023 in London, Ont. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

    Just in time for the Thanksgiving Day weekend, the London Fire Department kicked off Fire Prevention Week at their headquarters on Horton Street in London, Ont.

    London Mayor Josh Morgan was on hand for a safe cooking fire demonstration with Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention and Education, Matt Hepditch on Friday.

    Hepditch said cooking remains the leading cause of house fires in Ontario, with 42 cooking related fire responses in London this year alone.

    “When we talk about cooking, we want to make sure that you’re paying attention – staying in the kitchen, staying with that pot, if you're not lookin’, you're not cookin,’” said Hepditch.

    The London Fire Department is urging everyone to practice fire safety while cooking with some simple tips and reminders when in the kitchen.

    Always stand by your pan/pot, and if you need to leave, turn off the stove. London fire also stressed if you need to put a pot fire out, simply slide the lid overtop of the pot, and turn the burner off, without touching or removing it from the stove until it has cooled down.

    The Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 8, until Oct.14.  

