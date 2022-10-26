'If they did their job, they’d be re-elected': Voters clean house in Central Elgin

It was a clean sweep in the municipality of Central Elgin (CE).

Voters in the region, which includes Port Stanley, Belmont, Lynhurst and rural Elgin County, went to the polls looking for change, and they showed it by electing a completely new council.

“We needed a big change, and if they've done their job, they'd still be re-elected,” says one Central Elgin resident.

Andrew Sloan is the new CE mayor, having received 43.4 per cent of the ballots cast, while Todd Noble was elected deputy mayor.

“The mandate we got from the voters is a clear one it's that they want change and they want things done differently,” says Sloan.

He adds, “I believe the next council can work to achieve that. I think the key issues that we faced were people wanting some more transparency in the decision making process. How can we give them more of an idea? How can we make them feel part of the decisions that we're making? Let's not forget we're spending their money.”

Central Elgin Mayor-Elect Andrew Sloan speaks to CTV News London on Oct. 26, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

Michelle Graham was elected in Ward 1, Morgaine Halpin in Ward 2, Norman Watson in Ward 3, David Conners in Ward 4 and Dave Baughman in Ward 5.

“The old council was dysfunctional,” says Watson, a farmer in Ward 3 southeast of St. Thomas.

Watson spoke about the interesting dynamic of the municipality which includes both rural and urban areas, as well as differing wants and needs for places like Belmont and Port Stanley all under one region and council.

“There is a lot of our different areas in the municipality like Belmont, Port Stanley Lynhurst and the rural area, let's treat them all like our children,” says Watson. “We love them all, so we're going to treat them fairly. Everybody's going to get some but we're not going to spoil anyone.”

There were many key issues that sparked frustration from constituents the past four years.

“Too much money spent in the fire hall in Port Stanley, parking and everything revolves around Port Stanley, but there is the rest of Central Elgin that should be looked after too,” says one resident.

“Water rates and sewer rates in Central Elgin are outrageous where we live,” says Frank Wright, who lives near St. Thomas.

Throw in high taxes, and it’s a recipe for change.

Central Elgin CAO Paul Shipway told CTV News London in a statement, “Staff are excited to support the 2022-2026 term of Council and their vision for the Municipality. Staff have been working on a robust orientation process for a number of months. This includes working with Elgin County and Elgin County lower-tier municipalities on common orientation items.”

Staff will likely have to guide the first few meetings as none of the seven new council members have experience in municipal politics.

“We don't know the questions to ask because we're all new,” jokes Watson who pointed to his grey hair and referenced his “life experience.”

Watson adds, “We don't have anybody that is going to say, ‘No, you can't ask that! Or we always do it this way!’ We're going to ask a lot of questions that we probably shouldn't be but there's no dumb questions. The only dumb questions [are] the one not asked.”

Farmer Norm Watson was elected as Central Elgin councillor in Ward 3 on Oct. 24, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

Watson adds he’s known Sloan and Noble for a number of years, and calls them “men with integrity.”

Sloan says he wants to get a look at the books and see CE’s financial position. He’s also interested in the total cost of the new fire hall built on the outskirts of Port Stanley.

“I'll honor my commitments that I ran on,” says Sloan. “I hope to…continue hearing from them [constituents], not just at the door every four years. We'll go forward with some of the ideas that I did hear at the door like town halls, and they'll see in short order that we are going to make some changes.”

Resident Dennis O’Grady thinks the new council will be able to do things slightly differently, but doesn’t expect a tear down to start everything from scratch.

He thinks his fellow residents felt strongly enough to want a different council.

“That’s why you vote, and that's why your vote is important,” says O’Grady. “If you see a different ways of doing things, and if you want something done differently, and you don't feel your representatives are looking after your interests, you vote them out and you vote for someone else.”

The new term in office will begin Nov. 15, 2022.