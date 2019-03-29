

CTV London





A 44-year-old St. Thomas man is facing a number of luring related charges after a joint investigation involving the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) units for U.S. Homeland Security, OPP and St. Thomas police.

Officers reportedly arrested the man around noon Thursday during a traffic stop on Fairview Avenue.

St. Thomas police say U.S. investigators became aware of alleged luring-type messages being sent to young girls using KIK, a free messaging app, and informed local officials.

The man allegedly made contact with several girls, mostly in the United States, between the ages of 10 and 13 for sexual purposes.

He is facing charges including:

three counts making arrangements to commit a sexual offence against a child

two counts luring to commit the offence of producing, possessing or distributing child pornography

two counts luring to commit the offence of sexual interference

one count luring to commit the offence of sexual assault

The man was taken into custody without incident and held for court.