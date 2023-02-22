Ice storm expected, some bus routes cancelled

Environment Canada continues to warn of an “ice storm beginning this afternoon.”

According to the weather authority, light snow will become heavy at times and mix with ice pellets early Wednesday afternoon.

Snow and ice pellets are expected to change to freezing rain late in the day and freezing rain will continue overnight before tapering off early Thursday morning.

Surfaces such as highways roads, walkways and parking lots are expected to be slippery and “extremely hazardous,” according to Environment Canada.

Several bus routes in the London region have been cancelled because of the forecast, as well as some routes in Huron-Perth.

Here's a look at London's forecast for the rest week:

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of light snow this morning. Snow or ice pellets mixed with freezing rain beginning early this afternoon then changing to freezing rain or ice pellets this afternoon. Local snow and ice pellet amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 10

Wednesday Night: Freezing rain or ice pellets. Wind east 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 9.

Thursday: Periods of freezing drizzle or ice pellets changing to periods of drizzle near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 6.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 1.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High plus 4.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Windy. High plus 1.

Watch Julie's full forecast in the video at the top of this article.