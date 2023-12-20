LONDON
London

    • 'I want to share this win with him': London, Ont. man wins $300K after brother gifts him lotto ticket

    Naim Krasniqi of London, Ont. (Source: OLG) Naim Krasniqi of London, Ont. (Source: OLG)

    A London man is celebrating a big win and plans to share it with his family after winning $300,000 in a recent Instant Plinko game. 

    Naim Krasniqi of London is celebrating after recently winning a $300,000 prize with Instant Plinko.

    Naim, who works in IT, said he occasionally plays the lottery and will purchase a ticket when getting gas. He prefers to play the instant games, and said this is his first big win.

    The 37-year-old discovered his win after playing his ticket and seeing he won a chip drop.

    "I took the ticket to the store and the lottery terminal froze. I was expecting to win maybe $1,000 at first," he said.

    Naim said he was speechless when he saw the Plinko board in person.

    "It was very exciting — I felt like I was on stage. I was happy to have my chance to drop the chip. When I won $300,000, I was so happy my body was filled with electric feelings of excitement!" he recalled.

    What makes this win even more special is that Niam’s winning ticket was a gift from his brother.

    "I want to share this win with him. I am so grateful," Naim said. "I will share this with my family, and I'd love to treat myself to court side seats to a Raptors game to celebrate."

    The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Clarke Side Road in London.   

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's top national security adviser retiring in the new year

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide on national security matters has announced she's retiring in early 2024, after spending the last two years providing advice to the government on pressing intelligence files including the allegations of foreign election interference and the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News