'I want to share this win with him': London, Ont. man wins $300K after brother gifts him lotto ticket

A London man is celebrating a big win and plans to share it with his family after winning $300,000 in a recent Instant Plinko game.

Naim, who works in IT, said he occasionally plays the lottery and will purchase a ticket when getting gas. He prefers to play the instant games, and said this is his first big win.

The 37-year-old discovered his win after playing his ticket and seeing he won a chip drop.

"I took the ticket to the store and the lottery terminal froze. I was expecting to win maybe $1,000 at first," he said.

Naim said he was speechless when he saw the Plinko board in person.

"It was very exciting — I felt like I was on stage. I was happy to have my chance to drop the chip. When I won $300,000, I was so happy my body was filled with electric feelings of excitement!" he recalled.

What makes this win even more special is that Niam’s winning ticket was a gift from his brother.

"I want to share this win with him. I am so grateful," Naim said. "I will share this with my family, and I'd love to treat myself to court side seats to a Raptors game to celebrate."

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Clarke Side Road in London.